Driver sought after hit-and-run crash leaves 2 motorcyclists critically injured: FHP

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck two people on a motorcycle in Brevard County.

That driver fled the scene, they say, leaving the victims critically injured.

The backstory:

The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of Clearlake Road and State Road 520 in Cocoa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the motorcyclist was turning when another vehicle hit the bike and sped away, leaving both victims in the roadway.

One of the victims, identified by family as Eric Sweet, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"He was bleeding out, and they saved him right there," said Jack Herman, Sweet’s brother, who thanked first responders for their quick actions. "I just hope [the driver] has enough guts to turn himself in."

Friends and family are rallying around Sweet as he recovers. They said he suffered multiple injuries, including a broken eye socket, collarbone and lower arm. His left leg was severely damaged and may require amputation.

"Those people left my best friend on the road to die," said Valerie Guignet, a close friend.

FHP officials said they received a tip about the vehicle involved in the crash and have taken it into custody as part of the investigation. The driver has not been identified, and the case remains active.

"We have a lot of people that are looking out for Eric," said friend Holley Bigler, who is helping organize fundraisers and a GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses.

Family and friends said the outpouring of community support has been overwhelming.

"It’s amazing the amount of prayers we’ve gotten," Guignet said.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).