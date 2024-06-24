Elderly driver crashes into Winter Park apartment building: police

Stream FOX 35:

An elderly driver crashed into an apartment building in Winter Park on Monday morning, according to police.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the Lakeside Manor apartment and condo complex on Lee Road, the Winter Park Police Department said.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, has minor injuries from the accident, but wasn't transported to the hospital.

There are no reported injuries from inside the building, police said.

