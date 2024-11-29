'Drainage issue' causing delays for some inbound international flights at MCO
ORLANDO, Fla. - International arrivals to Orlando International Airport (MCO) are delayed due to "a drainage issue," airport officials said.
International arrivals at Gates 70-99 on Airside 4 will be processed through Customs at Terminal C for the rest of the evening, the airport said.
Airside 4 had a drainage issue affecting the Federal Inspection Station, which impacted inbound international flights. There have been no delays to domestic flights because of this incident, officials said.
"Our airport facilities team is working on the issue and will determine the cause," a spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX 35 News.
You can check on flight status at MCO here.
