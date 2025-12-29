Teen killed on Christmas Day in Pine Hills shooting described as bubbly, outgoing

The Brief A 13-year-old Pine Hills girl was shot and killed on Christmas Day, just months before she hoped to try out for cheerleading. A 15-year-old boy is charged with manslaughter and told deputies the shooting was accidental. The victim’s family disputes that claim and is urging anyone with information to contact Crimeline.



A 13-year-old girl who was counting down the days until she could try out for her high school cheerleading team was killed on Christmas Day in Pine Hills, authorities said.

Emony Nicole Jackson was described by family members as bubbly and outgoing, a social butterfly who enjoyed making TikTok videos and having fun with friends.

The backstory:

A 15-year-old boy has been accused of pulling the trigger and is facing a manslaughter charge, according to investigators. The boy told detectives the shooting was an accident, deputies said.

Jackson’s family disputes that account.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"You can’t wrap your head around it," said Tramaine Henderson, Jackson’s cousin. "The only thing that comes to your mind is how a 15-year-old gets access to a gun. Where are the adults or guardians who are supposed to be monitoring their children?"

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Henderson said the family does not believe the shooting was accidental.

Investigators have not named any additional suspects. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).