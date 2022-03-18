Dr. Phillips Center announces 2022/2023 Broadway season shows

Broadway is back in Orlando!

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday announced its lineup for the Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season! The season will bring the best of Broadway to the Walt Disney Theater with eight new and two previously announced shows.

SIX: October 4-9, 2022

Hamilton: October 26-November 20, 2022

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical : January 10-15, 2023

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show: January 20-22, 2023



Season option

Wicked: January 25-February 12, 2023

Pretty Woman: The Musical: February 28-March 5, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird: March 21-26, 2023

Chicago: April 18-23, 2023

My Fair Lady : May 9-14, 2023

Beetlejuice: June 27-July 2, 2023

MORE NEWS: SpaceX to light up night sky with next Starlink launch on Friday

"We are thrilled to be bringing more Broadway shows than ever to Orlando this upcoming season," said Susie Krajsa, President of Broadway Across America. "We appreciate the support and loyalty from our subscribers and look forward to welcoming new audiences to the Dr. Phillips Center."

Broadway in Orlando subscribers must renew by Friday, April 15. New subscriptions will go on sale later this Spring, anyone interested can join the waitlist at BroadwayInOrlando.com to be among the first in line for new subscriptions."

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement





