Dozens rescued from rough surf in Volusia County

Volusia County Beach Safety once again flew the red flag on Thursday. Over 100 bathers were rescued from rough surf without incident, a spokesperson for the agency told FOX 35.

Water conditions have been rough for several days. On Tuesday, a total of 75 water rescues were conducted in Volusia County alone, and on Wednesday an additional 65 were pulled from the ocean.



"We always encourage people to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower," said Andrew Ethridge, Director Volusia County Beach Safety. "You never know where the rip current is going to open up – they change minute-by-minute."

