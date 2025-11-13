Dozens of dogs rescued in Orange City hoarding investigation, police say

The Brief Halifax Humane Society is caring for 41 dogs surrendered from an overwhelmed owner in Orange City. Many of the animals were malnourished or suffering from infestations but are now receiving treatment. No criminal charges are planned, though the owner faces citations for dog-limit and registration violations.



The Halifax Humane Society is caring for dozens of dogs after an animal-hoarding situation escalated beyond an owner’s control.

Officials say the case began with a favor to a friend and ended with 41 dogs in need of medical treatment, shelter and new homes.

What we know:

Authorities say 41 dogs were surrendered from a property on Ohio Avenue in Orange City after animal control officers responded to reports of numerous dogs seen and heard on the property.

A deceased dog was also found and is believed to have died of natural causes. The surviving dogs were kept in a detached, air-conditioned garage equipped with automatic food and water dispensers.

Halifax Humane Society veterinarians and staff worked late into the night to evaluate the animals, many of whom were malnourished or suffering from flea infestations and skin infections. The dogs are now receiving medical treatment, clean bedding and food as they begin recovery.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The veterinarians, technicians and animal care staff at Halifax Humane Society, Inc. are working late into the night receiving and caring for 41 dogs who are the victims of an accused animal hoarder. [Credit: Halifax Humane Society]

What we don't know:

Officials have not released detailed medical prognoses for the individual dogs, nor is it yet clear how soon any of them will be available for adoption.

The backstory:

Investigators say the owner initially took in two dogs to help a friend rehome them. Without the resources for veterinary care, vaccinations or spay/neuter services, the number of dogs in his possession grew.

The owner told authorities he repeatedly attempted to surrender the animals but was unable to complete the process.

What they're saying:

Halifax Humane Society staff said the dogs are now in a safe environment and beginning their "road to recovery," noting that most remain in "good spirits" despite their condition.

Orange City officials said the owner, "had become overwhelmed with the number of animals and had attempted to surrender them on several occasions without success."

"At this time, probable cause does not exist to pursue criminal charges," said Capt. Jason Ward of the Orange City Police Department. "However, the owner will be cited for having more than four dogs and for failing to properly register them with the city."