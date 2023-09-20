Downtown Orlando Thai restaurant has after-midnight alcohol sales permit reinstated after 30-day suspension

A downtown Orlando restaurant and bar that had its after-midnight alcohol permit suspended by the city last month can now resume sales, a city spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News.

Napasorn Thai Restaurant’s permit was suspended on August 18 and lifted on Sept. 17.

Under the city's new after-midnight alcohol sales code, businesses that want to serve alcohol between midnight and 2 a.m. must add extra law enforcement protection, a weapons detection system, ID scanners, and an occupancy load monitor system from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. These requirements are enforced by the city's Code Enforcement Division and Fire Marshall.

Napasorn was the first to have its permit suspended since the code went into effect. According to the Code Enforcement Division, the Pine Street spot was found in violation in late July of not having a weapons detection system, ID scanner, or occupancy load monitoring system in use.

Napasorn's after-hours permit was issued on May 15 and is set to expire on the same day in 2024.

No other establishments with after-midnight alcohol sales permits have been suspended.