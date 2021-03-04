Expand / Collapse search

Downed power lines force closure of major toll roads in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sections of State Road 408 and 417 were shut down in Orange County after power lines fell across the roadway, causing major traffic issues for lunchtime drivers. 

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App where you can also track any traffic delays on your phone

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted: "Due to several downed power lines, the 408 (East/West Expwy) is shut down in both directions between Dean & Goldenrod roads, and the 417 is shut down in both directions between Curry Ford Rd and Colonial Dr. Please find another route."

Just before 1 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that both roadways were open in both directions.