Double fatal accident shuts down parts of Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando

article

Two men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after two cars crashed on South Orange Blossom Trail early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said one of the drivers tried to run from the scene but a K9 with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down.

FHP said Michael Plattner,33, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 9500 block of S OBT around three a.m. Troopers said he failed to slow down and rear-ended a Toyota Camry, pushing the Camry off the road and into a sign and pole.

A male passenger in the Camry was ejected from the car and died on scene. The 28 year-old driver of the Camry also died. A second passenger, a woman, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

FHP said Plattner tried to run away on foot after the wreck but an Orange County K9 tracked him down.

Plattner is now in FHP custody and charges are pending against him. A passenger in the SUV suffered serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.