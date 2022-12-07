Double doses of Narcan handed out to Downtown Orlando bars, clubs to fight opioid crisis

Project Opioid has launched a new program in hopes of saving lives. They have teamed up with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance to launch project "Downtown Drip." The goal is to get Naloxone, also known as "Narcan," into as many bars and restaurants as possible.

The doses of Naloxone being passed out are double doses. The original 4 mg nasal spray formula wasn’t enough in some cases of fentanyl overdoses. Over a dozen bars and clubs received the new 8 mg dosage to prevent an overdose.

"This is a golden ticket for people," said Ember Sr. Manager Dennis Clifton.

A simple spray that can save lives is now in the hands of popular nightspots like Ember in Downtown Orlando. Ember Bar now has four double-doses of Naloxone on hand to help them respond in a moment’s notice to a patron in need.

"It’s very tough. It’s very overwhelming for everybody around but the first actions are always how can you help," said Clifton. "Having that product here is going to make that so much easier."

Project Opioid teamed up with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance to pass out the double-doses of Naloxone to over a dozen businesses around Heritage Square.

"Anywhere that there is eating and drinking and celebrating drugs are prevalent," said Founder and Executive Director of the Orlando Hospitality Alliance Dominique Greco.

According to Families Against Fentanyl, fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. With downtown being the epicenter of nightlife, having this life saving spray on hand could save lives.

"Just like the same way a bar restaurant would have a fire extinguisher or an EpiPen or defibrillator this is something that, unfortunately, if there’s someone passed out in your bar or restaurant and you’re not sure, you can administer it," said Greco.

Greco says giving a dose to someone not overdosing will not hurt them. The only side effect is watery eyes.

The Orlando Hospitality Alliance will continue to with Project Opioid to pass out 5,000 donated doses of the extra strength Naloxone. The OHA will expand from downtown to other clubs and bars throughout Orange County.