Don’t want to cook? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day

The CDC has released updated guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - With many Thanksgiving gatherings expected to be scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maybe you don't want to bother cooking a big meal this year (because who wants to do all that cleaning up afterwards?).

Here's a list of some restaurants where you can get a holiday meal without doing any work.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is offering its Farmhouse Feast that includes the signature slow-roasted turkey, farmhouse sides, pie, freshly-baked rolls & more.

Buca di Beppo

The Italian restaurant is offering a dine-in and takeout Thanksgiving Feast that includes: Sliced White Meat Turkey, Homestyle Gravy, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Spicy Italian Sausage Stuffing, Green Beans, Cranberry Sauce and Pumpkin Pie.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Cooper’s Hawk is serving a three-course, prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner. Guests can enjoy a starter of Butternut Squash Soup with Spiced Pumpkin Seeds and Sour Cream, a main meal of Slow-Roasted Turkey with Pan Gravy, Traditional Stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, Roasted and Glazed Green Beans & Carrots, and Cranberry Sauce, and for dessert: Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake.

Cracker Barrel

The restaurant is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal as well as options for a Heat N' Serve Feast to take home for the family.

Denny’s

You can get turkey and dressing dinner for $10.49 which comes with turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread, and a choice of 2 sides. 

Eddie V’s

For $43 per person for adults, $15 per child, Eddie V's has a traditional Thanksgiving meal being served, alongside their full menu. 

Fleming Steakhouse

The Winter Park steakhouse is serving up a three-course Thanksgiving dinner available for dine-in and takeout. The meal ncludes a starter, Herb-Roasted Turkey to pair with all of the fixings and dessert. They're also offering a 3-course dinner with Filet Mignon or Prime Bone-In Ribeye.

Paddlefish Restaurant

The restaurant in Disney Springs will be serving a traditional turkey dinner with side dishes. 

Terralina Crafted Italian

Terralina, located at Disney Springs, will serve Roast Turkey with Apple-Pancetta Stuffing with gourmet sides on Thanksgiving Day.