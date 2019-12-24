Don't feel like cooking? Here's a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day in Orlando

article

Whether you can't cook or you just don't feel like it this year, there are ways around having to prepare an elaborate meal for your family this Christmas. Maybe going out to eat isn't your idea of a traditional Christmas, but it can be stress-free (which is always a bonus, right?).

The good news is there are plenty of restaurants open on Christmas Day around Central Florida where you can sit, relax and have someone do all the cooking and clean-up!

Here are a few:

Boston Market: Select locations open for dine-in and take-out. The restaurant is serving up individual Christmas meals with your choice of hand-carved ham, roasted turkey breast or half signature roasted chicken. You'll get your choice of two sides, dinner roll and a slice of apple pie are $13.99. Hours are typically 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., but make sure you call your nearest restaurant to double check.

Buca di Beppo: Open at 11:00 a.m. for dine-in or to-go. There are two locations in Central Florida (Maitland/Winter Park and the Florida Mall). You can make a reservation HERE.

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen: The Lake Nona restaurant will be open from 3:00 p.m -10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Denny’s: Whether you want breakfast, lunch or dinner, Denny's will be open 24-hours on Christmas Day.

IHOP: Christmas pancakes, anyone? Most 24-hour locations will be open. Call ahead to make sure.

Starbucks: Most locations that are free-standing will be open.

Waffle House: Open 24-hours.

Café Tu Tu Tango on International Drive. Tapas at their finest.

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel: This resort is offering a prix-fixe dinner from 5:00 p.m. -11:00 p.m. on Dec. 25. If you come between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., you can partake in their Christmas Day brunch!

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel: From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Christmas Day,

Taverna Opa: The restaurant is located at Pointe Orlando.

Paddlefish: Located at Disney Springs.