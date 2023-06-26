Large training exercise happening Wednesday at Central Florida Fairgrounds

Several agencies will be participating in a large public safety training exercise at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Wednesday afternoon, which may include loud noises, simulated gunfire and explosives, and a large emergency response, officials said.

The training exercise, called Operation ‘Overamped,’ will be held on Wednesday evening, June 28, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on W. Colonial Drive, near Barnett Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

"If you live in the area, you may hear loud noises from simulated gunfire and explosives. Please be aware this is an exercise in a safe, controlled environment," the agencies said in a post on their Facebook pages.

Officials said the training is designed to test current "plans, policies and procedures" in the event of a mass shooting or other critical incident, and warned people who live in the area that there would be loud noises and emergency vehicles in the immediate area.