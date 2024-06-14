More than 3,000 customers without power in New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

More than 3,000 utility customers in New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater are without power, according to the New Smyrna Beach Utilities' outage map.

The outage began around 9 p.m. Thursday, the power company's website shows.

A spokesperson told FOX 35 News the outage was caused by an "unusual event" with underground power lines on the beach side of the utility's service area.

Nearly half of the outage was restored on Thursday night, but repairs are still underway for the remaining customers.

The outage is expected to be fixed sometime Friday morning.