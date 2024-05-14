Expand / Collapse search

Dolly Parton fans can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut Saturday: Here's how

By Chris Williams
Updated  May 14, 2024 2:11pm EDT
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations

CHARLOTTE, N.C - Country music legend Dolly Parton is offering something sweet to fans!

Parton is teaming up with Krispy Kreme for the "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection." 

The collection includes four all-new doughnuts:

  • Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.
  • Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.
  • Banana Puddin’ Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.
  • Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

The selection will be available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops. 

DOLLYPARTONDOUGHNUTS.jpg

Four delightful, delicious doughnuts highlight first-ever partnership with Dolly Parton; guests who get "Dolly’d Up" May 18 can celebrate with a FREE Original Glazed® Doughnut (Photo: Business Wire)

"Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a news release. "These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!"

In addition, the doughnut chain is inviting customers to get involved "Dolly’d Up" on Saturday. Any customer who participates, wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merchandise, can get a free glazed doughnut. 

Those who don't get "Dolly'd Up" can sing a Parton song to receive a free doughnut. 

"Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common – we both love to share joy!" said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "It was a joy – and an honor – to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 