Dollar General hopes to hire up to 50,000 employees by end of April

article

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the U.S., Dollar General is looking to hire up to 50,000 employees by the end of April.

In a statement released on Monday, it said the heightened demand for household essentials prompted the hiring boom.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

Visit Dollar General's website to learn more.