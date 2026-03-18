Florida boosts fresh citrus marketing as growers recover from freeze losses

The Brief Florida is increasing funding to promote fresh citrus sales. The industry is recovering from major freeze losses and long-term decline. Lawmakers are expected to revisit citrus funding soon.



Florida citrus officials are increasing efforts to promote fresh fruit sales as growers recover from severe winter freezes and ongoing production declines.

The move reflects a broader strategy to stabilize the struggling industry while exploring new domestic market opportunities.

What we know:

The Florida Citrus Commission approved $184,000 in additional funding to promote fresh oranges and grapefruit, bringing total spending on fresh fruit marketing this fiscal year to $353,000. The funding will support expanded advertising at airports, Major League Baseball spring training sites and digital campaigns.

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While Florida remains primarily a juice-producing state, industry leaders say shifting more fruit into the fresh market could add value.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the increased marketing efforts will translate into higher sales or improved revenues for growers. The long-term impact of recent freeze damage and declining production levels also remains uncertain, particularly as the industry faces ongoing disease and weather challenges.

The backstory:

Florida’s citrus industry has been in decline for years due to factors such as citrus greening disease, hurricanes and fluctuating production. The recent winter freezes added to those struggles, causing an estimated $675 million in damage to citrus crops and contributing to broader agricultural losses statewide.

Big picture view:

The push toward fresh fruit marketing signals an effort to diversify revenue streams in an industry historically dominated by juice production. At the same time, growers are reconsidering participation in federal export programs in favor of strengthening domestic distribution channels.

Timeline:

The current fiscal year ends June 30, with marketing funds already allocated. Lawmakers are expected to revisit citrus funding when the Legislature reconvenes in mid-April after ending its regular session without a finalized state budget.

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Production forecasts for the 2025-2026 season show continued low output, with 12 million boxes of oranges expected.