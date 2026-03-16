Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound; Parties decline to prosecute, Orange County deputies say

The Brief A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized early Monday morning after being shot near the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road in Orlando. Orange County deputies responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and confirmed that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Despite the gunfire, the Sheriff's Office stated that the parties involved in the incident have declined to prosecute.



A woman was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Orlando, Monday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the area of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road around 3:30 a.m., March 16, for a reported shooting.

Deputies found a 30-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office confirmed.

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The parties involved in the incident declined to prosecute, deputies said.