Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound; Parties decline to prosecute, Orange County deputies say

By
Published  March 16, 2026 10:10am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A 30-year-old woman was hospitalized early Monday morning after being shot near the intersection of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road in Orlando.
    • Orange County deputies responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and confirmed that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
    • Despite the gunfire, the Sheriff's Office stated that the parties involved in the incident have declined to prosecute.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Orlando, Monday morning. 

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the area of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road around 3:30 a.m., March 16, for a reported shooting. 

Deputies found a 30-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office confirmed. 

Image 1 of 5

(Source: WKMG)

The parties involved in the incident declined to prosecute, deputies said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office. 

Crime and Public SafetyOrange County News