Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound; Parties decline to prosecute, Orange County deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in Orlando, Monday morning.
The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the area of North Hiawassee Road and Silver Star Road around 3:30 a.m., March 16, for a reported shooting.
Deputies found a 30-year-old woman who was shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office confirmed.
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(Source: WKMG)
The parties involved in the incident declined to prosecute, deputies said.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office.