Dog, person injured after truck crashes into Volusia County home, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person and a dog were evaluated for injury after a pickup truck slammed into the front of a Volusia County home on Sunday, according to the Orange City Fire Department.
Crews responded on scene to find a dog injured, according to officials.
(Orange City Fire Department Photo)
A person was also transported for evaluation, according to the fire department.
The cause of the crash was determined to be accidental, according to officials.