Dog owner pleads not guilty in case of boy mauled to death in Volusia County

The Brief One of two dog owners charged in the death of 8-year-old Micheal Millet pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering. Prosecutors say Brandy Hodil deleted social media accounts to hide warnings about the dogs’ violent behavior. The boy’s mother called Hodil without empathy as both owners await their next court hearing Sept. 22.



One of the owners of the dogs that fatally mauled an 8-year-old boy earlier this year in Volusia County pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony evidence tampering.

What we know:

Brandy Hodil, one of two dog owners whose animals fatally mauled 8-year-old Micheal Millet in DeLand earlier this year, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors allege Hodil deleted her social media accounts to hide messages with neighbors about the dogs’ history of violent behavior. Her co-owner, Amanda Franco, faces the same charge. Both are scheduled to return to court Sept. 22.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much weight prosecutors will place on the alleged deleted messages and whether other charges could follow. Authorities have not released details on what became of the dogs involved in the attack, nor have they outlined the full extent of evidence linking Hodil and Franco to an alleged cover-up.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The backstory:

On January 13, 8-year-old Michael Millett was riding his bike with a friend when he stopped to pet two dogs running loose in his Berry’s Ridge neighborhood.

The attack rattled the DeLand community and sparked outrage over whether the dogs’ owners had prior knowledge of their dangerous behavior. Investigators say messages between Hodil and neighbors could shed light on what the women knew before the attack.

What they're saying:

Micheal’s mother, Tiffani Connell, attended Thursday's court hearing.

"That’s how she’s reacted this whole time. There’s no empathy, there’s nothing," said Micheal’s mother, Tiffani Connell. "I’d like to see her sitting in orange like those other inmates in there."

Hodil pushed back against the allegations: "The charges are false, and that will be said in court," she told reporters.

What's next:

Both women are due back in court Sept. 22.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS