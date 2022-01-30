Dog dies in Seminole County house fire, officials say
article
Seminole County, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Oviedo on Saturday.
There were no injuries in the fire, but a dog was killed, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 11 p.m.
Orange County Fire Rescue and Oviedo Fire assisted with help. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when arriving at the home.
Advertisement