Dodgers: No World Series celebrations in Los Angeles 'until it is safe' amid pandemic

Los Angeles won't necessarily be able to party like it's 1988 as the city will not hold a parade to celebrate the World Series champions Dodgers.

The announcement comes after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game 6 during the eighth inning after testing positive for COVID-19. This as California, like the rest of the world, continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dodgers released a statement Wednesday morning saying, "This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball. While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, the celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can't wait to celebrate together!"

The Dodgers Stadium team stores will be closed Wednesday as World Series Championship merchandise is received, the team said. The Top of the Park store and Left Field Plaza store at Dodger Stadium will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Moving forward, the Left Field Plaza store will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, while Dodger Stadium Vote Center is open.

The Dodgers were expected to arrive back in Los Angeles on Wednesday after spending a couple of weeks inside the two Texas bubble cities, Houston and Dallas. However, following Turner's diagnosis, it was unclear if the team would travel Wednesday.

The lack-of celebration announcement goes against Lakers superstar LeBron James' wish of having a parade to celebrate both his team and the Dodgers. James took to social media wishing for a parade to celebrate the city of champions.

As James made his case, Dodgers' Cody Bellinger appears to be all-in on the NBA star's plea. Bellinger tagged Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to see if the city would grant James' wish.

On Tuesday night, Garcetti warned Angelenos on social media that "COVID-19 is still here and still dangerous."

Garcetti discouraged Los Angeles sports fans from hosting or attending parties or hang out in large groups.

Despite Garcetti's request, large groups of fans took to the streets of Los Angeles Tuesday night following the Dodgers' victory. Unfortunately, some of those celebrations got out of control overnight and resulted in at least a dozen arrests, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and issued a tactical alert around midnight, calling for additional resources. Firefighters were also called to several locations throughout the downtown area to put out fires ignited by fans on roadways.

Meanwhile, the longtime voice of the Dodgers shared some voice of reason as the city celebrates the end of their 32-year World Series drought. Vin Scully urged fans to celebrate properly and to set an example for other cities.

"Let's do it the way the Dodgers did: With pride in themselves and pride in our great city. Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way," said the 92-year-old.

FOX 11's Mary Stringini contributed to this report.