Doctors weigh in: Send students to school or stay home?

article

Doctors are weighing in on whether students should go back to the classroom or keep learning from home.

Doctors agree that it's up to each family to look at their specific situation before making a decision.

Florida has ordered schools to reopen in August.

Parents are expected to decide between sending their children back to school, continue remote learning, or a mix.

Dr. Candice Jones says children are at low risk for contracting COVID-19.

She says students heading back to school could lift a weight for parents and help kids in the long run.



"Parents have a tough decision ahead," Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones said. "School is also a place for socialization. For social, emotional skill-building."

Advertisement

However, Dr. Jones plans to keep her 11-year-old at home because she hasn't seen plans from her child's school yet on how the district will keep students safe.

"Until I see that, given that COVID is very active in our community here in Central Florida, I am not yet comfortable saying he can return to school," Dr. Candice Jones said about her son.

Her youngest won't be starting preschool as planned either, she said.

"You can't police or get her to social distance and you can't get her to get things out of her face and out of her mouth," Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jason Littleton plans on sending his 6-year-old to school next month as he predicts schools will take the necessary precautions.

"I expect schools to take temperatures. I expect schools to have children wearing masks. I expect schools to effectively social distance and those classroom sizes that are 15-20, they'll stagger them. They'll limit them and do whatever it takes to make people feel comfortable," Dr. Littleton said.

He says families need to look at their situation and decide what's best for them.

He suggests looking at things like if an elderly family member or someone is in the home with a health condition that would put them at risk if the child picks up something at school.

"Everyone is different. Everyone learns differently and everyone has different logistical situations at home," Dr. Littleton said.