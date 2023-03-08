Do you suffer from ‘bankxiety,’ ‘scamxiety’ or other modern anxieties plaguing Americans?

Modern anxieties with new names including "bankxiety," "climanxiety," "scamxiety," and more are plaguing more Americans than ever, according to a recent poll by anxiety tracking app AQ.

According to the poll , published on Feb. 28, "Banxiety," impacts 36% of U.S. adults, meaning they are plagued by anxiety over money, finance and living costs.

Meanwhile, "Planxiety," which entails anxiety over making plans and sticking with commitments, plagues 18% of Americans.

According to AQ, all figures are from YouGov, a market research company and consisted of 1,247 U.S. adults aged 18 and older.

"The fact that ‘Bankxiety’ is so widespread makes sense at a time of inflation", said Dr. Shaun Nanavati neuropsychologist and Chief Science Officer of AQ. "It’s also interesting because people often spend money to relieve their anxiety – to provide a sense of control over their environment."

The poll noted significant gender and age differences in the likelihood of experiencing these different forms of anxiety.

Women were much more likely to suffer from "bankxiety," and "scamxiety," than men.

Meanwhile, men were more prone to "crankxiety," which the poll described as anxiety from conspiracy theorists.

Meanwhile, Americans are feeling increasingly gloomy about their personal financial prospects over the next year as high inflation and rising interest rates squeeze consumers.

A separate survey from Fannie Mae shows that just 31% of respondents expect their personal financial situation to improve over the next year, the lowest reading in a series that first began in 2010. At the same time, just 28% of Americans believe the economy is on the right track, according to the survey.

The decline in sentiment comes as the Federal Reserve signals that interest rates may need to climb higher than previously projected as a result of underlying inflationary pressures within the economy.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said: "The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated."

Hiking interest rates tends to create higher rates on consumer and business loans, which slows the economy by forcing employers to cut back on spending. Higher borrowing costs are already squeezing consumers in the form of steeper mortgage rates , credit card fees and auto loans.

On top of that, stubbornly high inflation has already created severe financial pressures for most U.S. households, which are forced to pay more for everyday necessities like food and rent. The burden is disproportionately borne by low-income Americans, whose already-stretched paychecks are heavily impacted by price fluctuations.

The Labor Department reported in February that the consumer price index rose 0.5% in January, the most in three months. The annual inflation rate also surprised to the upside at 6.4%.

And despite continued strength in the labor market, the survey also pointed to growing concerns among workers about job security. The share of employed respondents who said they are worried about losing their job climbed to 24%, the highest in more than two years.

