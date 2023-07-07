Do we have enough lifeguards at Florida beaches? New study looks at the risks, how cities need to prepare

More than 500 people were rescued from Florida's beaches over the Fourth of July weekend and, according to one study, even more people are expected to visit Florida's beaches over the next decade.

How will that impact the number of lifeguards needed to keep watch? And how will cities and towns pay for it? There's a new study looking at the data.

Numbers show that Brevard County saw an increased in drownings during the winter months, prompting researchers and policymakers to look at why.

"Were the beaches more crowded? Were the wave heights bigger? What were the tides?," said Travis Hunsucker, a local professor trying to understand the factors that may impact the number of drownings at the beach.

"What was interesting was from 2010 to 2020, there was around a little over two drowning fatalities per year. Then in the summer of 2021, there were nine drowning fatalities, and in this past winter – there were 10 drowning fatalities,"he said.

A study from Florida Tech. said the amount of people who visit Florida's beaches over the next 13 years is expected to double, which will require more lifeguards to keep watch over the people and the ocean.

According to the study, which analyzed parking data over the years, the number of people using the beaches is increasing by 6% each year. More people means the potential for more rescues in the water, which may require more lifeguards to keep watch.

"What we’re finding is that on average, we’re getting more people to our beach, so these conditions that created this extremely hazardous surf zone where you have these fatalities are going to continue to happen. There’s no doubt," he said.

FOX 35 brought the study to some of Brevard County's commissioners to get their reaction.

"If they lend usable data, we’re certainly willing to look at that," said John Tobia, who represents District 3.

He said more life guards were added to the most popular beaches, but not every beach has full-time lifeguards. To staff more guards, the county would have to find more money, like tourism taxes, to pay for it.

Commissioner Tobia said he would not support charging for parking at count beaches because taxpayers do not need extra fees

"If we can use those resources to focus in on the guests instead of asking more of a taxpayer burden on our taxpayers, that may be a way to go that we can work in partnership with our local municipalities," he said.

Hunsucker said the next phase of his research will look at how meteorological, oceanographic and social risk factors are playing into drowning risks.

"We can say that having trained lifeguards present significantly reduces the probability somebody will have a fatal drowning," he said.