'Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline': U.S. agency tweets safety reminders amid gas shortage

A U.S. government agency took to Twitter amid the gas shortage on the East Coast to issue safety reminders focused on appropriate containers for gas, starting by saying plastic bags are not acceptable.

"Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline," the first tweet from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday morning. "Use only containers approved for fuel."

USCPSC is a government agency in charge of informing the public of risks of injury or death associated with the use of the thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.

"When using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame," the agency goes on to tweet. "NEVER pour flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame."

Hundreds of gas stations across the country -- including some in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia – are out of fuel days after a cyberattack shut down the country's largest fuel pipeline over the weekend.

USCPSC says it understands their reminders may be obvious, but they can't hurt.

"We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly," the agency tweeted. "They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it's dangerous."

