Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park to reopen in March

Your Spring Break just got better: Walt Disney World has announced that Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will reopen to guests on March 19!

The tropical-themed park closed last November to undergo refurbishment. While fan favorite attractions await – like the 400-foot-long "water coaster" Crush ‘n’ Gusher – some new eats and sweets will be on the menu at select dining locations at the park for guests to dive into.

There will be Barbeque Chicken and Grilled Pineapple Flatbread available at Leaning Palms while you can grab a Pineapple Upside Down Cone at Happy Landings!

Love Dole Whip? Who doesn't, right? Adults can indulge in the Kungaloosh Kooler: it's made with Strawberry DOLE Whip swirled with a mixture of rum, orange juice and blackberry brandy floated with Strawberry Fanta.

So you'll never go thirsty, the exclusive Typhoon Tilly Sipper will be available for a limited time as an all-day, refillable fountain beverage offering.

Starting May 20, the H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon event returns, complete with an electric DJ dance party, complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and select beverages.