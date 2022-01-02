Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park opened Sunday after nearly 2-year closure

article

On Sunday, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park welcomed back guests for the first time in nearly two years.

It was the first time people were back in the water park since all of the parks closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Blizzard Beach, Disney's other water park reopened last year in 2021, but Typhoon Lagoon remained closed.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon reopened on a sunny day Jan. 2, 2022, during the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The water park offers thrilling water attractions and tropical family fun for guests of all ag Expand

On Sunday, guests were treated to a beautiful, sunny day in the Sunshine State at Typhoon Lagoon.

People once again got to ride the waterslides, float in the lazy river and splash around in the wave pool.

To learn more, visit Disney's website.