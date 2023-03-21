Disney's Typhoon Lagoon back open just in time for spring

article

Need a place to cool down from the Florida heat? Well, Walt Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon water park is officially back open – just in time for spring!

The tropical-themed attraction reopened on Sunday after shutting down to undergo refurbishment last November.

Some new eats and sweets will be on the menu at select dining locations at the park for guests to dive into.

There will be Barbeque Chicken and Grilled Pineapple Flatbread available at Leaning Palms while you can grab a Pineapple Upside Down Cone at Happy Landings!

Love Dole Whip? Who doesn't, right? Adults can indulge in the Kungaloosh Kooler: it's made with Strawberry DOLE Whip swirled with a mixture of rum, orange juice and blackberry brandy floated with Strawberry Fanta.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

So you'll never go thirsty, the exclusive Typhoon Tilly Sipper will be available for a limited time as an all-day, refillable fountain beverage offering.

Spend some time splashing after the sun sets at Typhoon Lagoon's epic glow party.

Starting on May 20, families can see the park illuminated in bright colors and experience shorter wait times for some of the park's popular attractions during the park's H2O Glow After Hours.

During the three-hour nighttime event, there will be a DJ dance party with beloved Disney characters and tasty complimentary treats being served, including ice cream and popcorn.

The H2O Glow After Hours takes place on the below select nights. Tickets can be purchased online.