Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes its first baby elephant birth since 2016

A milestone is being celebrated at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Baby Corra is the first African elephant calf to be born at the park since 2016.

Born at 218 pounds, Corra is already bonding with her mom Nadirah, park staff said.

This is Nadirah’s first calf, making this birth extra special because Nadirah herself was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2005. Since this is Nadirah’s first birth, her sister Luna was there to guide and comfort her throughout the process. The calf will soon get to meet her grandma, Donna, and her other aunt, Stella, too.

Park staff said it's common for adult females in the herd to help in raising young elephants until they are considered to be independent which is usually around 8 years old.

Nadirah became pregnant through natural breeding in early 2022, and she’s received special care from our animal care team for the entirety of her nearly 22-month pregnancy.

African elephant births at Disney are planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. The program helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care.