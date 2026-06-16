Disney World launches 2-park ticket offer for summer and fall

The Brief Disney World has a new 2-day, 2-park ticket offer for the summer and fall. The ticket includes access to EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios are not included. The ticket starts at $199 plus tax and is available for visits between Aug. 3 and Oct. 3.



Walt Disney World has announced a new ticket offer for people looking to save on theme park visits this summer and fall.

The 2-day, 2-park ticket starts at $199 plus tax.

What does the 2-day, 2-park ticket include?

The new ticket gives visitors one-day access to EPCOT and one-day access to Disney's Animal Kingdom only. It does not include admission to Magic Kingdom or Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The ticket is available for visits between Aug. 3 and Oct. 3. Theme park reservations are not required.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Hotel discount

Disney is also offering discounts on hotel stays.

Visitors can get up to 30% off at select Disney resort hotels for stays between July 30 and Oct. 3.

Hotel guests get up to 30 minutes early entry to the parks during their stay. Guests traveling through Sept. 8 can also get free admission to a Disney water park on check-in day during their stay.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Disney World debuts new experiences

The offers come amid new experiences at Disney World.

The resort recently opened a Bluey experience at Animal Kingdom, Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Hollywood Studios.