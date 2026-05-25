Soarin' Across America at EPCOT: A rundown of the new locations

The Brief Disney has given Soarin' a patriotic makeover in time for the United States' 250th anniversary. Soarin' Across America debuts at EPCOT on May 26. The updated film features new footage of places across the U.S., including New York City, Washington, D.C. and Mount Rushmore.



Soarin', Disney's flight simulator ride, has received a patriotic makeover featuring new footage of places across the United States.

Soarin' Across America begins its limited-time run at EPCOT on May 26.

Other versions of the attraction include trips over California (Soarin') and international destinations (Soarin' Around the World).

The updated version takes riders on a scenic hang-gliding trip across the U.S. with views of New York City, Washington, D.C., the Grand Canyon and more.

The new footage was captured using "advanced camera and aerial technology," according to Walt Disney Imagineering. Teams used cameras mounted on helicopters and heavy-lift drones for the film.

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Updated preshow with a familiar face

Actor Patrick Warburton, who appears in the original preshow video for Soarin' returns as the ride's "chief flight attendant" for Soarin' Across America.

The preshow has been updated with a new introduction by Warburton before it switches back to the previous safety spiel.

Flying over new locations

Soarin' Across America features new scenes of cities, landmarks and other iconic locations around the country.

The flight begins in Florida with a launch and ends back in Florida at EPCOT with a patriotic fireworks display.

Here's a look at each location.

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Florida - A view of Kennedy Space Center as a rocket launches

A rocket launch from the Florida coast in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

New York City - A view of the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor and the New York City skyline

The New York City skyline in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Maine - A view of the historic Portland Head Light lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Portland Head Light lighthouse in a scene from Soarin' Across America.

Washington, D.C. - Fly over the United States Capital for a view of the National Mall and the Washington Monument

The National Mall in a scene from Soarin' Across America in EPCOT.

Southeastern, U.S. - A view of the bayous in the southeastern part of the U.S. as an airboat races by

The bayous of the southeastern U.S. in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Missouri - A view of the Branson Scenic Railway traveling through forests and the hills of the Ozarks

The Branson Scenic Railway in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

South Dakota - A view of Mount Rushmore with figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln

Mount Rushmore in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

The Great Plains - A view of a field as ranchers wrangle cattle

Ranchers wrangle cattle in the Great Plains in a scene from Soarin' Across America.

Arizona - Glide through Grand Canyon West with views of the Colorado River

Grand Canyon West in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Alaska - A view of Denali National Park as a moose wades in the water

Denali National Park in Alaska in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Hawaii - A view of the shores of Waikiki with Diamond Head in the background

Waikiki, Hawaii, in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

California - A bird's eye view of the Los Angeles skyline with shots of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign

Griffith Observatory in a scene from Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Florida - A view of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT with patriotic fireworks overhead

Spaceship Earth at EPCOT with patriotic fireworks in a scene from Soarin' Across America.

Disney has not said when Soarin' Across America will end.

The new version will also make its way to Disneyland Resort in California, debuting on July 2.