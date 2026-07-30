Florida father, woman denied bond after 2-year-old allegedly dies from ingesting kratom, police say

The Brief A judge did not grant bond for two suspects who allegedly let a toddler die after ingesting Kratom pills. One of the suspects is the child’s father, who didn’t take her to the hospital until the next day. The victim’s family says justice and accountability needs to be served.



A Florida couple is facing serious charges after a 2-year-old girl died from ingesting kratom pills in May, and investigators say neither adult sought emergency medical help as the child suffered.

A judge ruled Thursday that Jerome Jordan, the child's father, and Charlene O’Connell will remain held without bond on charges of aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of 2-year-old Jonnie Jordan.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the West Melbourne Police Department, Jonnie accidentally ate two and a half kratom pills back in May.

Despite witnessing immediate, severe physical distress, neither Jordan nor O’Connell called for help, investigators said.

"Both adults were aware she ingested the substance and witnessed her lips go blue before suffering a seizure and breathing abnormally," investigators said. "Neither of the two called 911 or sought medical attention for Jonnie.

Instead, Jerome Jordan brought Jonnie back to his sister’s apartment…and put her to bed. When he woke up, that is when he brought her lifeless body to the hospital." West Melbourne officers arrested both suspects on Wednesday.

What is kratom?

Dig deeper:

Kratom comes from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia and can function as a stimulant or a sedative depending on the dosage.

While kratom is not currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it remains widely accessible and can be purchased at gas stations and smoke shops.

Because of its widespread availability and strength, experts warn that the substance can be lethal to young children. Oliver Grundmann is with the University of Florida’s College of Pharmacy and studies kratom. He emphasized that children should never have access to kratom products and noted that pills are highly concentrated, which can "pose a substantial safety and health risk, particularly for vulnerable populations like children or the elderly."

Family's push for justice

What they're saying:

Jonnie’s family is remembering her vibrant personality. Her aunt, Hope Helton, described her niece as "the brightest little girl ever. Her little laugh, her little smile can brighten any day."

However, the pain of her loss remains immense, with Helton sharing that she feels "hurt and angry."

Helton voiced relief that a judge denied bond for both suspects, stressing that a father's core duty is to protect his child. Instead, she says, the adults stood by while Jonnie suffered for hours.

"They chose to do nothing," Helton said. "They watched her suffer and chose to take no action. They definitely need to be held accountable."

Both suspects remain in custody at the Brevard County Jail.