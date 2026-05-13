Bluey's Wild World: What you need to know about Disney's new experience

The Brief Bluey's Wild World, a new Bluey experience, debuts at Disney's Animal Kingdom on May 26. Disney will use a virtual queue for the experience during its initial opening. The experience features Bluey and her sister Bingo, games from the animated series and a place to see kangaroos and wallabies.



Bluey is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom this month for a new experience, and Disney World has released new details about what guests can expect.

Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station will open on May 26. The new experience will feature Bluey and her sister Bingo and activities from the animated TV series such as Keepy Uppy.

Guests will also get to see animals native to Bluey's home country of Australia and learn about how animals are cared for at Animal Kingdom.

Bluey, the character from the popular animated children's series, and her sister Bingo are coming to Disney World next summer. (Courtesy: Disney Parks)

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Virtual queue for Bluey's Wild World

Disney announced Wednesday that a virtual queue will be in place for Bluey's Wild World when it first debuts.

The virtual queue will be required to access Bluey's Wild World, Jumping Junction, the animal care experiences and the Wildlife Express Train that takes visitors over to Bluey's Wild World.

Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to access the virtual queue. There will be two chances to join—at 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

For the 7 a.m. opportunity, guests will need a park reservation for Animal Kingdom, but they will not need to be in the park to join.

For the 10 a.m. opportunity, guests will need admission and must be at the park to join the virtual queue.

Disney said it expects to open a standby queue at a later date.

Jumping Junction and animal care experiences

Another new offering is Jumping Junction, where guests can see animals such as kangaroos and wallabies in a shared habitat.

Guests can also learn about animal care at the park with the return of the veterinary treatment room and the animal nutrition window at the Conservation Station.

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Bluey snacks

Bluey-themed food items will be available at multiple locations around the park. Some of the snack items on the menu include Bluey's Berry Lemonade and Wackadoo Fruit Freeze.

Wackadoo Fruit Freeze made with Simply Fruit Punch and garnished with Fruit Salad. (Credit: Disney World)

Isle of Java will serve soft mini pretzels with homemade cheese and blueberry-mustard sauces.

Animal Kingdom will also get its own take on Fairy Bread, a popular Australian treat. It will be available at Pizzafari.

Disney will also roll out Bluey merchandise at Island Mercantile, the gift shop near the front of the park, and at Conservation Station.

Cool Kids' Summer and the debut of new experiences

Bluey's arrival is part of Disney World's Cool Kids' Summer, which includes the debut of other experiences across the resort, including Soarin' Across America at Epcot and an updated Disney Jr. live show at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will also arrive on May 26.