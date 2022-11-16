Disney World increasing ticket prices: How much you pay depends on the park

Walt Disney World is raising admission ticket prices – but if you like going to one park over another – it could cost you even more.

The company this week announced new park-specific ticket price increases for guests starting Dec. 8. Right now, one-day admission to one of Disney World's four theme parks begins at $109 for guests ages 10 and older.

Depending on the date and which park you want to go to – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, or Disney's Animal Kingdom – ticket prices will range from $109 to $189 for a 1-day, 1-park ticket.

Magic Kingdom will be priced at or above the theme parks "due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said.

The new prices for each park are below:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: $109-$159

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: $124-$179

EPCOT: $114-$179

Magic Kingdom Park: $124-$189

Disney said the $189 price point is specifically for 9 days around the week of Christmas to New Year’s at Magic Kingdom.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we’re doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," a Disney spokesperson said. "We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest’s theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109 which has not changed in more than four years."

In addition, Disney is also raising the prices for its annual passes, which will go up between $43 to $100.

Currently, Disney offers four passes to its Walt Disney World theme parks – Pixie, Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass. However, new sales for its Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass remain paused "as we stay focused on our current Passholders," Disney said in a statement.

The Pixie Pass – which is only available to Florida residents and limited to weekday visits – remains on sale.

Incredi-Pass: $1,399 ($100 increase)

Sorcerer: $969 ($70 increase)

Pirate: $749 ($50 increase)

Pixie $399 (no change)

Disney did not say when, or if, new sales of annual passes would go on sale.