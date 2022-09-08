Disney UK pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through Winne the Pooh graphic on Twitter

Queen Elizabeth II's death shook the world on Thursday and many rushed to pay tribute to the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

On Twitter, Disney UK posted a graphic displaying the queen standing next to Winnie the Pooh. She's pictured with flowers in her hand, along with a black purse. Music notes can be seen floating through the picture as Winnie appears to be singing or reading to the queen.

The queen's death was announced by Buckingham Palace writing that Elizabeth "died peacefully" on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle.