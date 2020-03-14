Disney suspends college program, among others during COVID-19 outbreak

article

In the wake of Disney closing its theme parks across the world, including Walt Disney World in Florida, the "Mouse House" is also suspending its Disney College program, Disney Culinary program, Disney Cultural Exchange program and the Disney Academic Exchange program.

A spokesperson for Disney says the suspensions are out of an "abundance of caution" following guidance given by the State of Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cast members in those programs staying in the Disney housing complex are required to leave by March 18, according to Disney officials.

The suspensions go into effect on March 16.

Officials say all participants will be paid through the end of the month and weekly housing deductions will be waived effective immediately.

