Disney specialty license plate raises $5M for Make-A-Wish kids: 'Power to transform a child’s life'

The Walt Disney World specialty license plate has raised $5 million for Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, helping grant wishes for more than 600 children with critical illnesses, according to Disney.

Maddie's wish

How It Works:

Disney and Make-A-Wish have worked together for more than 45 years, granting over 170,000 wishes worldwide.

Florida drivers can purchase a Disney specialty plate online or at local tax collector’s offices. All the proceeds (100%) from purchases of the Walt Disney World license plate go directly to Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. The local chapter then uses the funds to grant wishes for Florida kids and their families.

One of those children is 10-year-old Maddie of Melbourne, Florida, who is battling leukemia. A devoted fan of Disney princesses, Maddie spent a day at Walt Disney World meeting characters including Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Ariel and Prince Eric.

She also pulled the sword from the stone at Magic Kingdom and shared a laugh with her family during a day away from the hospital.

"This trip to Walt Disney World means so much to our family and Maddie," her mother said. "I can tell she’s just so happy to be here and doing something fun outside of the hospital."

Disney’s specialty plates, featuring Cinderella Castle on a blue background, rank among the state’s top sellers. All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish, which uses the funds to create experiences for children and their families.

"We are so grateful for the Disney Specialty License Plate and how it helps grant wishes like Maddie’s," said Anne Cuba, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. "A Disney wish has the power to transform a child’s life."

Want your own Disney specialty plate?

What you can do:

Are you interested in having your very own Disney specialty plate or care to purchase one for others? Here are the steps:

Registered car owners in the state of Florida:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov or select your county in the drop-down menu below to find the location of your nearest County Tax Collector’s Office in-person office or Florida license plate agency (DMV) Make an appointment for tag renewal or registration During your scheduled appointment, purchase an available Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate

New Florida residents registering a car for the first time:

Visit www.flhsmv.gov Click the "Motor Vehicles, Tags & Titles" drop-down menu and select "License Plates & Registration" From the License Plates & Registration page, navigate to the Motor Vehicle Registrations page for detailed information about how to apply for a license plate and registration

To personalize your Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate:

How to purchase the Walt Disney World Florida specialty license plate for others:

Gift certificates for specialty license plates are available through local State of Florida DMV or Tax Collector’s Offices.

Once you’ve purchased your gift certificate, you’ll be given a receipt and a credit will be issued in the name of the person you are gifting the certificate to, which they can then redeem when purchasing their specialty license plate. Please note that they must be a Florida resident and do not have to present the gift certificate to redeem the credit, just proper identification (i.e. Florida driver’s license or ID card).

Visit the website of your nearest County Tax Collector’s Office or Florida license plate agency (DMV).