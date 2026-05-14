Disney reveals new locations for Soarin' Across America at EPCOT

The Brief Soarin' Across America debuts at EPCOT on May 26, and it will feature scenes from locations across the United States. Disney has revealed that the new locations will include Grand Canyon West, New York Harbor, the New England coast, the shores of the Hawaiian islands and more. The new version of Soarin' will also feature a new musical arrangement and a new trivia challenge in the queue.



Disney has shared new details about Soarin' Across America, including the new locations guests will soar above when the film debuts at EPCOT on May 26.

The new version of Soarin', which arrives in time for the United States' 250th anniversary, will feature scenes that showcase iconic places around the country.

Guests will travel across natural wonders and cityscapes. The new scenes feature New York Harbor, the New England coast, Grand Canyon West, the shores of the Hawaiian islands, the bayous, the great plains in the west and Mount Rushmore.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The New England coast will be one of the locations featured in Soarin' Across America at EPCOT. (Credit: Disney Parks Blog)

"Each scene helps to create a portrait of what we believe makes America so special," said Tom Fitzgerald, creative director and chief storytelling executive with Walt Disney Imagineering. "It's a tapestry of urban wonders, natural beauty, and iconic locations that celebrate the spirit of the nation and the 250th anniversary of the United States."

The attraction will still have wind and other effects bring the scenes to life.

It will also have a new musical arrangement to accompany the scenes. Composer Bruce Broughton will arrange a new version of the original Soarin' score by Jerry Goldsmith, according to Disney.

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National Geographic trivia in the queue

There will also be a new trivia challenge that guests can play while they wait in the queue.

Disney collaborated with National Geographic to create the Soarin' Challenge Across America, which will test guests' knowledge about the states with fun facts from the book "50 States, 5,000 Ideas."

Disneyland Resort in California will also get Soarin' Across America, but it won't open until July 2.

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Passholder previews for Soarin'

Disney World previously announced that annual passholders will be able to preview Soarin' Across America before it officially opens to the public.

Passholder preview dates are set for May 19 and 20.

For the preview, passholders can join the standby queue during normal operating hours on those dates.

New summer offerings

Soarin' Across America arrives the same day Disney World kicks off its Cool Kids' Summer campaign, which will include limited-time experiences, shows and more.

Bluey is also coming to Disney World this summer for a new experience at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Bluey's Wild World will feature Bluey, Bingo, games from the TV series and a new outdoor habitat with animals native to Australia.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster will reopen with a Muppets theme. The park will also debut a new stage show inspired by the Disney Jr. series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+."