Disney reservation website issues resolved, theme park says

Frustrated Disney World fans took to social media earlier this week after trying to reserve their admission slot ahead of the reopening -- only to find out that all of the dates at all four theme parks were sold out.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a Disney spokesperson on Wednesday said that the issues with the online reservation system have been resolved. However, some of the 'glitches' may have been due to guests trying to book before it was their turn.

Because of the high amount of requests, Disney will be using virtual waiting rooms during the online booking process.

Disney's new reservation system debuted Monday for Disney Resort and other select hotel guests. This means if you are an annual passholder without a hotel reservation or a regular ticket holder, Monday was not your turn.

Annual passholders can begin booking their visits on Friday, June 26

Other existing ticket holders can book on Sunday, June 28

Frustrated potential park goers took to Twitter to complain about the system on Monday.

"Managed to book one pass then it suddenly came up with no availability. Really hoping it's a glitch as if you look on the availability calendar here there isn't a single available day up to September 2021 which just can't be right," wrote one user.

According to CBS MoneyWatch, a Disney spokesperson said that the problems users encountered were people trying to book before their turn.

Tickets to the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland sold out within minutes. The park reopened on May 11.

Walt Disney World announced that guests would have to make a reservation in advance in order to be admitted to the parks in an effort to control capacity and social distancing. Disney theme parks will open beginning July 11 for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.