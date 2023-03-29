Disney fights new board with unexpected development agreement

Disney is fighting back! Attorneys say a new development agreement was created, before the new Central Florida Tourism Oversight board took over, stripping the new board's power. But the board said they'll investigate the agreement.

"I cannot tell you the level of my disappointment in Disney. I thought so much better of them." Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, are talking about a development agreement created by the Reedy Creek’s old board, before the new board officially took over. "This essentially makes Disney the government. This board loses for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything."

Board member Brian Aungst Jr. says their attorneys will determine how to handle this. "I think there is definitely an argument that those documents are void because they lack consideration. They lack a public purpose."

But Disney released a statement saying in part, "All agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida's Government in the Sunshine law."

Aungst says, "In this case, all I found was an agenda. No minutes, no anything else. And in the agenda it just said development agreement, it didn’t say who the parties were. It didn’t say what it was about." The Governor’s Office released a statement saying in part, "An initial review suggests these agreements may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law. We are pleased the new Governor-appointed board retained multiple financial and legal firms to conduct audits and investigate Disney's past behavior."

The new board says the agreement goes on for years to come, even with Disney theatrics.

Aungst reads the document, "These deed restrictions shall continue to the effect until 21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles the 3rd, King of England. Living as of this date the declaration."

"A very Disneyesque touch to tie it to royalty and the king." UCF Political Science professor Aubrey Jewett says, this case may be resolved in court if both sides can’t agree on what to do.

We asked, "Aubrey are you surprised this happened?" He replies, "I am because based on the fact that Disney didn’t say anything for months, and it seemed to me that they probably could have and should have defended themselves." The next board meeting takes place on April 12th.