Walt Disney World resort briefly evacuated after possible chemical exposure, fire department says

A brief chemical scare was reported at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson from Reedy Creek Fire confirmed to FOX 35 News.

An employee was mixing two chemicals that should not have been mixed, the fire department said. The reaction caused employees to evacuate the kitchen while firefighters checked out the scene.

Nobody was injured and no guests were affected.

The incident was cleared by firefighters.