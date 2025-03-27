Disney Dreamers Academy hosts its 2025 class

The Brief Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom hosted a special parade honoring 100 students selected for the Disney Dreamers Academy, a program that provides mentorship, career workshops, and networking opportunities. Participants, including local Florida students, were inspired by mentors like actor Tyler James Williams and encouraged to embrace their journeys toward success.



A special parade through Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom honored this year's members of the Disney Dreamers Academy.

This is a group of one hundred specially-selected students from across the US that Disney feels have the potential to do great things for our country and their communities.

"Fall in love with the journey"

Several of them were from central Florida. "I got involved with the Dreamers Academy through my mom, who actually learned about it and sent it to me, and she'd been encouraging me to do it for years, and I finally decided to, and it was a great decision," said Kaitlyn Smith, from Mount Dora.

Kaylee Pickford, from Kissimmee, recalled what it was like when she got the news that she’d been selected for the program. "I like cried," she said, "I was asleep, and my mom woke me up, and I was like, what's the mail for? She was like, it's from the Disney Dreamers Academy, and I got up, and I cried when I read 'We're pleased to inform you that you got in.'"

The Disney Dreamers Academy is open to US high school students aged 13 to 19. Selected students and one family member get a four-day all-expense-paid visit to Walt Disney World. There, they meet mentors, attend career workshops, listen to motivational talks, and attend networking events.

One of this year's mentors was actor Tyler James Williams, from the TV show Abbot Elementary, who had some advice to share with the students. "Fall in love with the journey. They're starting so young, and they have a long road ahead of them. Not necessarily arduous, but something you can enjoy if you're committed to it. I hope they fall in love not only what they want to do and find their purpose here, but the journey to get there."

Any aspiring Dreamers Academy members can apply for it online. The application process opens-up during the summer. Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Disney ambassador, said she hoped the students would also take these lessons back to their communities. "Let them know that the magic exists here at our parks but also out in the world too, that they can create in their own respective communities."

