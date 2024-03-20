Disney Cruise Line announces new 'first-of-its-kind' ship to set sail in 2025

article

Disney Cruise Line is adding another ship to its fleet!

Introducing the Disney Destiny, a ship with a "first-of-its-kind" design theme centered on Disney heroes and villains. It'll draw inspiration from Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

New visuals from Disney show beloved characters like Hercules, Simba, Cruella de Vil, Scar and Hades.

Disney Cruise Line revealed the name of its newest ship, the Disney Destiny. (Photo: Disney)

"The Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams were inspired by the dynamic duality of every great Disney story when developing this new ship, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose. Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike – including those from beloved Walt Disney Animation stories like The Lion King, Hercules and One Hundred and One Dalmatians – within spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage."

On the bow of the ship is Minnie Mouse, who "embodies the spirit" of the ship as she dons a heroic ensemble complete with a cape.

The ship, which is being constructed in Papenburg, Germany, is scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

News of the Disney Destiny comes several months before its sister ship, the Disney Treasure, is set to take its first voyage in December 2024.