Here is when Disney's new restaurant Connections Café & Eatery opens at EPCOT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney fans will soon have a new place to grab a quick meal or drink while in-between attractions at EPCOT.
Connections Café & Eatery, the theme park's newest restaurant, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 27, Disney Parks announced Thursday.
New pictures shared by Disney on Twitter offer a glimpse of the inside of the restaurant.
From Southwestern burgers to meatball pizzas, Disney says the quick-service restaurant offers cuisines from around the world for lunch and dinner.
The eatery also offers a café and pastry shop that stays open all day long.
You can find the eatery near Spaceship Earth.
Connections Café & Eatery is located near Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Photo via Disney Parks.