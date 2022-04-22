Here is when Disney's new restaurant Connections Café & Eatery opens at EPCOT

article

Disney fans will soon have a new place to grab a quick meal or drink while in-between attractions at EPCOT.

Connections Café & Eatery, the theme park's newest restaurant, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 27, Disney Parks announced Thursday.

New pictures shared by Disney on Twitter offer a glimpse of the inside of the restaurant.

From Southwestern burgers to meatball pizzas, Disney says the quick-service restaurant offers cuisines from around the world for lunch and dinner.

The eatery also offers a café and pastry shop that stays open all day long.

You can find the eatery near Spaceship Earth.

Advertisement