Here is when Disney's new restaurant Connections Café & Eatery opens at EPCOT

By FOX 35 News Staff
Walt Disney World
Connections Café & Eatery opens on April 27, 2022 at EPCOT. Photo via Disney Parks.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney fans will soon have a new place to grab a quick meal or drink while in-between attractions at EPCOT.

Connections Café & Eatery, the theme park's newest restaurant, will open its doors on Wednesday, April 27, Disney Parks announced Thursday.

New pictures shared by Disney on Twitter offer a glimpse of the inside of the restaurant.

From Southwestern burgers to meatball pizzas, Disney says the quick-service restaurant offers cuisines from around the world for lunch and dinner.

The eatery also offers a café and pastry shop that stays open all day long. 

You can find the eatery near Spaceship Earth. 

Connections Café & Eatery is located near Spaceship Earth at EPCOT. Photo via Disney Parks. 