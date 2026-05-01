Disney adding new ferryboat at Magic Kingdom: What we know

The Brief Disney World is adding another ferryboat to its fleet at Magic Kingdom. The new ferryboat will be named after Meg Crofton, a former Disney World president. The 120-foot-long, double-decker vessel is expected to arrive in 2027.



Disney World is expanding its fleet of ferryboats at Magic Kingdom with a new vessel that will be named after one of the resort's former presidents.

The ferryboat, expected to arrive in 2027, will be the fourth vessel in the fleet, joining the Admiral Joe Fowler, the General Joe Potter and the Richard F. Irvine.

It will be named after Meg Gilbert Crofton, Disney World's fourth president.

A brand-new Disney ferryboat

The 120-foot-long, double-decker ferryboat will be the first new vessel added to the Disney World fleet since 1976.

It's currently under construction at a marina in Florida. The ferryboat will be shipped to Disney World in pieces in the next few weeks, according to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

Disney will then assemble the boat and put on "all the final touches," a process that is expected to take about a year.

Once finished, the new Meg Gilbert Crofton will provide transportation to and from Magic Kingdom and the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Disney said the ferryboat will have a similar look and capacity as its existing boats.

The Admiral Joe Fowler ferryboat in the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World. (Credit: Disney)

Who is Meg Gilbert Crofton?

Meg Crofton was president of Disney World from 2006 to 2013.

Crofton started her Disney career in 1977 as a marketing manager.

Meg Gilbert Crofton, former president of Walt Disney World, at the opening of Disney's Art of Animation Resort in 2012. (Credit: Disney)

During her time as president, Crofton led multiple expansions, including the opening of New Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom and the opening of Art of Animation.

"I was humbled to learn that my name would be on this new ferryboat," Crofton said in a statement included in the blog post. "It means so much to be recognized by the cast members I had the privilege of working with for so many years."

A portrait of Crofton will be placed on the first deck of the ferryboat along with a plaque that shares her story.

Crofton already has a window on Main Street, U.S.A.