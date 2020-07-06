Discovery Cove offers Florida residents limited-time discount

article

Discovery Cove is offering Florida residents a limited time discount to visit their park.

They said that Florida residents can now save 20 percent on reservations made for any date between July 13th and August 31st, 2020. In addition, they will also receive a free premium drink package, which is worth $40.

Reservations must be made by July 13th to receive the discount, the park said.

Several new and enhanced safety measures are in place at Discovery Cove to protect the park guests, employees, and animals. They include:

Employees and guests must undergo and pass a temperature screening upon arrival.

Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park.

Signage and markings throughout the park will enforce six-foot physical distancing between guests. Contactless payment options will be available as well and plexiglass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Cleaning in all key areas of the park will significantly increase and there will be hand sanitization stations across the entire park, including attractions.

Employees must stay home if they feel sick.

Employees will receive COVID-19 specific training to cover all new enhanced park operating procedures.

Restaurants across the park will have arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing. Tables and chairs will be sanitized with more frequency. In addition, condiment and topping stations will be closed and utensils will be pre-packaged. Guests with refillable products will be given single-use alternatives. Only single-use paper menus will be used and additional grab-and-go and pre-packaged food options will be available. Buffet-style service areas will either be adjusted or closed until further notice.

Inside retail shops and queues, markings and signage will be in place for physical distancing. To minimize contact, bagging and wrapping materials will be given to customers.

Certain components of animal meet-and-greets will be modified or removed based on the ability to allow physical distancing.

To visit Discovery Cove, park guests will have to make an online reservation on their website.

