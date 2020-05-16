Disabled, overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate along highway

article

An overweight, crippled Chihuahua named Stanley is on the road to recovery and fitness thanks to a group of rescuers.

The 8-year-old dog was discovered by Animal Control officers inside a crate that was left on the side of a busy New Jersey highway. Stanley was completely immobile and frozen in fear when they got to him.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge took Stanley in to get him the medical care he needed.

“All four of his legs are so badly deformed that Stanley is unable to walk,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: Severely abused bait dog saved by Florida rescue group

Advertisement

Stanley weighs around 21 pounds – more than twice what he should. The rescue says that Stanley is able to prop himself up and tries to drag himself around on his front legs.

The plump pooch will need to lose weight before he can be fitted for a wheelchair. For now, the rescue has a special mobility device to help him get around.

Stanley is now with a foster family who has him on a special diet to help him shed the weight.

The rescue is currently raising money for a custom-made wheelchair. If you’d like to donate, go HERE.