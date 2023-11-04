Did you win? Winning $1M Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Central Florida

Watch FOX 35 Live

A winning $1 million Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a store in Maitland.

According to the Florida lottery, the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on 481 North Orlando Drive in Maitland.

The winning numbers are 15-32-38-47-65.

There were no winners for the previous $181 million jackpot. The next drawing will be for $196 million and will happen on November 7.

How do I claim my lottery prize?

You can claim your $1 million in-persons by walk-in or by appointment at the Lottery Headquarters.

You will also have to complete a Florida Lottery Claim Form in your name or the desired entity's name.