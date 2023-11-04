Did you win? Winning $1M Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Central Florida
Watch FOX 35 Live
MAITLAND, Fla. - A winning $1 million Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a store in Maitland.
According to the Florida lottery, the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on 481 North Orlando Drive in Maitland.
The winning numbers are 15-32-38-47-65.
There were no winners for the previous $181 million jackpot. The next drawing will be for $196 million and will happen on November 7.
How do I claim my lottery prize?
You can claim your $1 million in-persons by walk-in or by appointment at the Lottery Headquarters.
You will also have to complete a Florida Lottery Claim Form in your name or the desired entity's name.